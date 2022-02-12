Niti Taylor To Team Up With Parth Samthaan For 2 Projects; To Be Seen In A Music Video With Pratik Sehajpal

Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan became youth icon with their show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan! The duo, who played the roles of Manik and Nandini became household names with the show and fans still love to watch MaNan together. On public demand, the makers came up with three seasons. The third season was streamed on Voot as web series. The duo will be seen not in one but two projects!

As per BollywoodLife report, the first project will be a movie, which will have popular scenes from all three seasons of the show. Just like how Voot made Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's film Silsila SidNaaz Ka with their Bigg Boss moments.

Voot had even teased with Parth and Niti's silhouette and wrote on it 'Kuch Kahaaniyon Ko Relive Karna Is A Must!' and captioned the picture as, "Yahi toh khaas baat hoti hai kuch kahaaniyon ki, jitna bhi dekhlo mann hi nahi bharta!💞😍 @the_parthsamthaan @nititaylor #KYY #KaisiYehYaariaan #MaNan #Voot #VootApp #NonStopEntertainment #WatchForFree."

It is also being said that the couple will be seen in another project which will be a music video.

It has to be recalled that Parth had teased fans with a question if they would want Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4.

Tejasswi Prakash Reveals Her Fav Naagin; Says She Will Take It As A Compliment If She Gets Compared To Mouni

Udaariyaan's Ankit Gupta On If He Has Reservations Doing OTT: I Believe No Script In World Demands S*x

Niti will also be seen alongside Pratik Sehajpal in a music video. The actress shared a picture with the Bigg Boss 15's runner-up and tagged a music label. She captioned the picture as, "The one and only @pratiksehajpal. Surprise coming soon. @indiemusiclabel." She also shared a picture with Pratik and Suyyash Rai and captioned the picture as, "Teen ki yaari sab pe bhaari🥳 @pratiksehajpal @suyyashrai. #comingsoon."

Are you excited about the same? Hit the comment box to share your views.