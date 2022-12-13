Not Erica Fernandes Or Niti Taylor, Parth Samthaan Calls THIS Actress His Best Friend From TV Industry

Who's Parth Samthaan best friend from the Indian television industry? Is it Erica Fernandes, with whom he was earlier linked to, or Niti Taylor? Well, the answer is none of them. The TV heartthrob, who enjoys a significant fan following among the youngsters, has spilled the beans about his closest mate from the industry.

PARTH REVEALS HIS BEST FRIEND FROM TV INDUSTRY

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star, who is busy promoting Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4, is a private person and refrains from sharing updates about personal life on social media. Although he has remained tight-lipped about his love life, the actor finally shared several secrets in a recent interaction.

Parth Samthaan, while talking to a portal, revealed which co-star is his best friend from the television industry. Guess what? He neither took Erica Fernandes nor Niti Taylor's name while answering the question.

The 31-year-old called Aamna Sharif his best friend in an interaction with Bollywood Bubble. The duo is often shares pictures with each other on social media. He also revealed the weirdest thing that he read about himself on the internet.

"I have heard many things. Whoever, I am working with in a music video or a project, I must be dating her," he told the portal.

WHEN PARTH SPOKE ABOUT RUMOURS OF DATING ERICA

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, who worked together in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, had earlier refuted rumours about dating each other. Parth, while speaking to a leading daily, has clarified that he never dated the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress.

Calling her a great friend, he had said that he had fun with her on the sets of the romantic drama.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR PARTH SAMTHAAN?

The Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu actor has earned praise for his performance in Kaisi Yeh Yaarian 4. His sizzling chemistry with Niti Taylor has grabbed several eyeballs for the romantic web series.

Parth Samthaan will follow the footsteps of Mrunal Thakur and Mouni, making his Bollywood debut with Ghudchadi. Details about the film have been kept under wraps.

Stay tuned for more telly updates!