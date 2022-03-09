Not Shehzada Dhami But Rohit Chandel To Play Grown-Up Bajirao In Kashibai Bajirao Ballal

Zee TV show Kashibai Bajirao Ballal has been making headlines ever since the makers started casting actors for the grown-up versions of Kashibai and Bajirao. A few days ago, the makers confirmed Riya Sharma for the role of grown-up Kashibai. On the other hand, they had also finalized Choti Sarrdaarni actor Shehzada Dhami for the role of grown-up Bajirao.

However, Shehzada is not a part of Kashibai Bajirao Ballal. According to Times of India report, the makers have now finalised Rohit Chandel for the role of Bajirao. While sharing his happiness, the actor told the portal, "Life has come full circle for me. My first audition was as Bajirao and today, I am going to portray the character in the show. Interestingly, I was given the same lines along with a few more during the audition for the show."

Let us tell you, Kashibai Bajirao Ballal is taking a short leap. When asked about replacing Shehzada Dhami, Rohit Chandel said, "I don't know why the other actor was replaced. It's the makers' prerogative when it comes to casting an actor." Interestingly, Rohit is very much excited to play Bajirao as he feels it is a strong character to portray on screen.

He revealed that he had stopped taking up TV shows because of his creative dissatisfaction with some scripts which were offered to him. Rohit is putting extra efforts to make his character more effective on the screen.

Talking about the show, Kashibai Bajirao Ballal currently has Aarohit Patel and Venkatesh Pande essaying the role of young Kashibai and Bajirao respectively. Fans are looking forward to seeing Riya and Rohit in the show.