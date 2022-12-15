NOT Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan To Romance THIS TV Diva In Ekta Kapoor's Next? Deets Inside

Mohsin Khan entered the TV industry in 2014 and played pivotal roles in popular shows like Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and Nisha Aur Mere Cousins.

However, he became a household name after playing the lead role of Kartik Goenka in Rajan Shahi's long-running Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Shivangi Joshi. After playing the iconic role for five long years, the actor finally bid goodbye to the family drama last year when the hit series took a generation leap.

Ever since then, he has been away from the small screen and his fans have been waiting for his comeback. Recently, several reports suggested that Mohsin might return to TV with Ekta Kapoor's upcoming fairytale-based show. While the actor is yet to confirm it, the latest buzz suggests that the makers have already finalised the actress who'll play the female protagonist in the series rumoured to be based on the lines of Beauty And The Beast.

After Breakup With Mohsin, YRKKH Fame Shivangi Joshi Now Dating Balika Vadhu Co-Star Randeep Rai?

Mohsin Khan's loyal fans were hoping to see Shivangi Joshi playing the lead role opposite him. However, the latest buzz, Ishq Subhan Allah fame Eisha Singh has been roped in to play the female lead in the much-awaited show. Yes, you read that right!

Revealing the same, a source close to the show informed ETimes, "We are still in discussion with Mohsin, however, Eisha is on board. After contemplating several names, our search for the actress who is fit to play the protagonist in our show ended with Eisha. She looks the part to the T. She has cute and innocent looks. We hope to finalise the rest of the cast soon following which we will go on floors."

It's A Boy! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Karan Pahwa, Wife Supriya Welcome First Child

As of now, the actress is yet to react to it and an official announcement is still awaited.

Keep watching this space for more updates!