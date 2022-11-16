Not Tejasswi Prakash, But Reem Shaikh Bags Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani’s New Show?

After hosting Colors TV's Dance Deewane Juniors, Karan Kundrra is all set to return to the small screen with a new fiction show by Producer Yash Patnaik. It is said to be a supernatural love story and will feature also feature Imlie fame Gashmeer Mahajani, who is currently seen as a contestant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

According to reports, the show is likely to replace Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 on Colors TV in the coming months. While that is not yet confirmed, there has been an ongoing buzz that Tejasswi might join beau Karan in the much-awaited supernatural drama.

The update left TejRan fans elated, however, here comes a piece of bad news for them. As per the latest reports, the makers have signed Reem Shaikh as the female lead opposite Karan and Gashmeer. Yes, you read that right!

Reportedly, the makers auditioned many actress and signed Reem after a month-long search.

Revealing the same, a source informed ETimes, "After we finalised Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani, we auditioned several actresses for the part of the heroine. We have signed Reem Shaikh after almost a month-long search. We are quite excited about the cast, as everyone is a good performer."

While an official announcement is still awaited, Karan's fans are excited for his return to the fiction genre. His last fiction show was Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in which he played the role of Ranveer Chauhan and was paired opposite Shivangi Joshi (Seerat). While the viewers loved him, he marked his exit after his character was shown dead.

Talking about Reem Shaikh, she started her acting career as a child artist and featured in various popular shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Na Bole Tum... Na Maine Kuch Kaha 2, and Diya Aur Baati Hum among others.

Later, she returned to the small screen with ZEE TV's hit show Tujhse Hai Raabta alongside Sehban Azim. She was last seen in Colors TV's Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawaan and played the role of Paakhi opposite Zain Imam and Akshit Sukhija. It went off-air in September this year.

Other details related to the upcoming show are still awaited. Keep watching this space for more updates!