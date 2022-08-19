Nupur Alankar Quits Showbiz And Takes Sanyaas; Says ‘It Is Indeed A Big Step’

TV actress Nupur Alankar, who has acted in the Diya Aur Baati Hum, has quit showbiz and taken sanyaas. Notably, the actress has also moved out of Mumbai and accelerated her spiritual journey. Let us tell you, Nupur has worked in the entertainment industry for almost 27 years.

Nupur Alankar opened up about her decision of taking sanyaas and quitting showbiz with ETimes TV. She said, "I took sanyaas in February. I am busy visiting pilgrimages and have involved myself in helping those in need. I have always been inclined towards spiritualism and had been following adhyatm, so it was a matter of time before I devoted myself completely to it. I have been blessed to find the right guru Shambhu Sharan Jha, all thanks to my time at CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes Association), where I worked as a committee member and held health workshops. It brought me contact with my guru and another master healer, which changed the course of my life."

Nupur feels that leaving Mumbai was good for her as she is on her way to the Himalayas. The former actress said, "It is indeed a big step. Being in the Himalayas will uplift and accelerate my spiritual journey. I have rented out my flat in Mumbai to take care of my travel and basic expenses."

She revealed that her sister Jigyaasa was not surprised by her decision. Nupur also admitted that she doesn't miss acting at all. She took sanyaas after her brother-in-law Kaushal Agarwal's arrival from Afghanistan as he was stuck in the country when Taliban took over the country.

Nupur Alankar has also broken ties with her actor-husband Alankar Srivastava by taking sanyaas. She said that he and his family accepted her decision. She said, "I wish Alankar the best in life. It (marriage) was great till it lasted. We aren't together though we haven't taken the legal route for separation."

Talking about Nupur Alankar's career, the actress has acted in shows such as Shaktimaan, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan, Tantra and so on. She has also been a part of movies such as Saawariya, Raja Ji, Sonali Cable, Kyon Kii Mein Jhooth Nahi Bolta and so on.