Oh No! CID’s Hrishikesh Pandey Gets Robbed In Mumbai; Loses Cash And Other Important Docs

An unfortunate incident happened with CID fame Hrishikesh Pandey recently, during his sight-seeing trip in Mumbai with his family. Hrishikesh had decided to get on to a bus for a sight-seeing trip from Colaba to Tardeo. Let us tell you, while boarding an AC bus on June 5, 2022, the actor was robbed off cash and his important documents such as Aadhaar Card, Pan Card, Credit Cards and Car documents.

After the incident, he filed a police complaint at Colaba Police Station. In an interview with ETimes TV, Hrishikesh Pandey revealed that he used to stay in Colaba many years ago, and hasn't visited this area since he shifted to Malad. He had decided to go to Elephanta Caves on June 5.

While narrating the incident, he said, "Soon after I got down, I checked my sling bag and found that my cash, credit cards, aadhar card, pan card and car books were missing. I reported the incident at Colaba Police Station as well as Malad Police station."

Hrishikesh Pandey is concerned about the misuse of his important documents. "I am also concerned about losing my credit cards. The bus was crowded and I had heard about such incidents, but I didn't think it would happen to me. In the crowd, I did not realise when the guy removed everything from my bag," he added.

He is hoping to get back his documents soon. He has trust in the police department. A few months ago, several Marathi actors such as Yogesh Sohoni, Savita Malpekar, Sanchit Chaudhari and others were robbed in the city.