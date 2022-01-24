On National Girl Child Day, &TV Actors Express Their Pride In Having A Daughter

National Girl Child Day is celebrated on the 24th of January every year to promote awareness about rights of girl child, their education and curb gender biases. On this occasion, &TV actors Vishal Nayak (Manish Agarwal, Ghar Ek Mandir- Kripa Argrasen Maharaja Ki), Farhana Fatema (Shanti Mishra, Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?), Ambrish Bobby (Ramesh Prasad Mishra, Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?), Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai), Rohitash Gaur (Manmohan Tiwari, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai), Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai), express how proud they are of their daughters and wish best for all the daughters of the country.

Vishal Nayak aka Manish Agarwal from Ghar Ek Mandir- Kripa Argrasen Maharaja Ki adds, “I still remember the first time I held my daughter in my arms. Her tiny hands and feet had such an impact on my life that they changed me forever. She is now my biggest fan and critic. I am forever grateful to have her in my life. I feel proud of my daughter every time she achieves a goal in school or earns a certificate in any activity. She makes me feel her success as my own accomplishments.”

Farhana Fatema aka Shanti Mishra from Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? shares, “I am a proud mother of a 10-year-old daughter, with whom I share a special bond. My relationship with her is evolving into a beautiful friendship as she grows older. On this day, I would like to tell all the parents out there that our daughters are no less than boys, so we must educate and nurture them just as we do for our boys. Eradicating gender bias will help us making the world a much better place to live."

Ambrish Bobby aka Ramesh Prasad Mishra from Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? says, “Daughters are a blessing. We have an exceptional bond, and I learn so much from my daughter every day. My day is incomplete unless I talk to her. The world is incomplete without girl children, so they should be given equal rights and opportunities to grow".

Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti Narayan Mishra from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai says, “My daughter is compassionate, loving, and adorable. People say that after marriage the relationship of father-daughter changes and they do not remain close enough, but I completely disagree with this and even after she gets married, I will not let go of my responsibilities towards her and love her as much as I do today.”

Rohitashv Gaur aka Manmohan Tiwari from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai adds, “I always wanted a girl child in my life. To my fortune, God has gifted me with two beautiful daughters who have brought only good changes in my life. I am grateful for their existence and give my blessings and love to every girl child in the country.”

Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori Bhabi from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai adds, “My daughter is my biggest strength. I remember, in the initial days of my career, there were hardships and sometimes I had to be away from her for quite a few days. But she was always understanding and even today her maturity makes me feel grateful to be her mother. We both spend plenty of time together and do household chores, play games, plant trees, and talk a lot. I wish every girl child a life filled with love and happiness.”

