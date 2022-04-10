On National Siblings Day, &TV Artists Share Their Off-Screen Bond With Their Onscreen Siblings

Every year on April 10th, National Siblings Day is celebrated to honour the importance of siblings in our lives. Siblings are believed to be our best friends and sometimes our worst enemies, as they urge us to be our best selves, embarrass us, and serve as our most powerful motivators and competitors. &TV artists Srashti Maheshwari (Ajamukhi, Baal Shiv), Zoya Mirza (Aditi Jaiswal, Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?), Sapna Sikarwar (Bimlesh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) talk about their special bond with their onscreen siblings on this day.

Baal Shiv actress Srashti Maheshwari (Ajamukhi), talking about her onscreen brother Kapil Nirmal (Tarkasur), says, "When I learned that I would be playing Tarkasur's (Kapil Nirmal) sister, I was ecstatic. We did not talk much on the first day, but we have bonded quite well with time. We share a wonderful friendship. Apart from discussing the script and scenes, we keep pulling each other's legs and making fun of each other. But at the same time, we also respect each other's work a lot. Kapil and I share quite a unique bond. He is the coolest brother who supports his sister in everything (laughs). We spend a lot of time together, and our bond has only become stronger in the past two months. Our onscreen brother-sister pairing has been getting a lot of rave reviews, and many people have appreciated our work. On National Siblings Day, my only wish for my onscreen brother is that our friendship continues to grow so that I can trouble him more and more. (laughs)."

Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? Actress Aditi Jaiswal (Zoya Mirza), talking about her bond with his onscreen brother Inaam Mirza played by Divyansh Mishra, says, "We share a strong sibling bond in both reel and real life. We do everything together, from our lines to our homework. When we met for the first time on sets, we were hesitant to speak, but things have changed drastically. If we are sitting together, it becomes difficult for anyone to make us quiet. As we have too many things to share, I see him as my younger brother. He is extremely naughty and does not miss any chance to harass me. One day, I still remember that he got an artificial bug on the set that looked real, and he hid it inside my script. As soon as I was going through those pages, I yelled, and everyone on set laughed. At first, I was irritated with him, but later I could 't stop my laughter".

When DID L’il Masters’ Contestant Aarav Taught Aruna Irani How To Make Some Yummy Momos On The Reality Show

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan's Sapna Sikarwar (Bimlesh) and her onscreen sister Kamna Pathak (Rajesh) share a real sisterhood bond. And this is what she had to say, "I felt like I was staring into a mirror when I first met Kamna and interacted with her! Everyone around us is perplexed and amused by our startling resemblances! It appears that we are sisters. When I initially met Kamna, she put me at ease immediately. Our friendship became so strong in just a few days that we would go on our little fun trip in between breaks and talk about anything and laugh at the silliest jokes. It's a joy to work with her, and we get along swimmingly. The chemistry that audiences experience between us is natural, I would say. Our choices are so similar that we make fun of each other by joking that we are both real sisters".

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari), talking about his onscreen brother Ladoo (Hardik Gohil), shares, "There is no other relationship that compares to that of siblings. That sibling bond is unbreakable, regardless of their age gap, physical distance, or current relationship. In the show, my bond with my younger brother, Ladoo Tiwari, is extremely popular as Angoori addresses me as' Ladoo ke bhaiya ', and our fans love that. The character is played by Hardik, who is a lovely child. He is as humorous in real life as he is onscreen. It's been quite some time since we haven't shot together, but whenever I get a chance to speak with him, I do".

&TV Par Ram Navami Ka Tyohar!

Keep watching these onscreen siblings and their fun bond onscreen in Baal Shiv, Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, from 8:00 pm to 10:30 pm, airing every Monday to Friday only on &TV!