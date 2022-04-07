On World Health Day, &TV Artists Reveal Their Secret Fitness Mantra!

World Health Day is observed every year on April 7th to improve quality of life and spread awareness about the importance of good health. On this day, &TV actors Shivya Pathania (Devi Parvati, Baal Shiv), Farhana Fatema (Shanti Mishra, Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?) Yogesh Tripathi (Happu Singh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan) and Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain) express the significance of staying fit and reveal their daily routine to stay healthy.

Shivya Pathania (Devi Parvati) from &TV's Baal Shiv shares, "During my teenage days, I used to be slightly on the plump side but soon realized the importance of staying fit and started following a healthy fitness regime. I believe consuming the correct proportion of protein and nutrition enhances one's ability to remain active. I thoroughly enjoy my disciplined lifestyle now. I ensure that I take all my three meals on time and get adequate sleep. When it comes to my mental health, I truly believe in holistic healing. Yoga gives me peace of mind which ultimately helps my mental, emotional, spiritual, and physical well-being. Starting each day with meditation, followed by yoga poses such as cat pose, twist pose, forward bend pose, etc., make me feel light and energetic all day long."

Farhana Fatema (Shanti Mishra) from &TV's Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? shares, "I have been a fitness and yoga enthusiast for many years. Practicing yoga helped me a lot in relieving stress and relaxing my muscles. My day starts with a fruit bowl that includes chopped fresh fruits with milk and dry fruits, which is a perfectly planned meal. Despite having a demanding work schedule, I never miss a day without meditating, and this helps me perform well as an artist. Be it in the car or on set, I meditate before my shots. After the lockdown, I see a lot of awareness in people considering their mental health a priority, and I think it's great because inner happiness is more important. On this World Health Day, I urge everyone to love their body and prioritise a healthy lifestyle."

Yogesh Tripathi (Happu Singh) from &TV's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan shares, "Food is an important part of my life, and I have a habit of tasting everything. I usually start my day by drinking coconut water or fruit juice. Throughout the day, I eat a variety of foods, including complex carbohydrates, salads, beans, and sabzi roti. No man can be wise with an empty stomach, so it doesn't take much to ensure that we are eating right. So, eat whatever you want, but the quantity must be balanced. As I am shooting most days and travelling every day for almost two to three hours, I do some cardio and freehand exercises on the sets. One must love their body and never take it for granted. On this World Health Day, I wish you all lead a happy and healthy life."

Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti Narayan Mishra) from &TV's Bhaiji Ghar Par Hai shares, "Fitness is not about looking fit, but building your inner strength and having a calm mind. There is no doubt that a healthy body builds a strong immune system. A healthy diet regime and a positive mind ensures natural glow that no medicine or surgery can offer. I have been working for the longest time but never give a miss to my fitness routine. As it takes at least an hour and a half to reach the set of my show from my home, I meditate, read, and practice yoga on my way in the car. I have been a avid cricket player in my younger days and sports too has helped me develop a healthy and fit body. I wish all youngsters to engage more in outdoor sports to get and stay in shape. Also, I believe there is not need to follow expensive or fancy diets. One can stay healthy by eating healthy homemade food, practice yoga, play sports and get enough rest. I wish everyone a fit and healthy lifestyle on this World Health Day."

Stay tuned to &TV to watch your favourite fit actors in shows including Baal Shiv, Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai airing every Monday to Friday from 8:00 pm to 10:30 pm!