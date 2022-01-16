Palak Purswani Confirms Her Break Up With Avinash Sachdev, Says ‘Respect And Loyalty Come First In My Life’

Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev have parted ways after dating for four years. The speculation about their break-up was in the news after they unfollowed each other on Instagram Now, the actress has finally broken her silence about ending her relationship with Avinash. In an interview with ETimes TV, she said that they are no more together.

Palak shared, “Every relationship goes through ups and downs. There are issues...that is normal. But certain things are non-negotiable for me and those are not acceptable to me. Respect and loyalty come first in my life, even before love.”

The actress didn’t reveal the exact reason for their break but she hinted at her partner Avinash committing a mistake and never apologizing for it. She said, “I don’t want to get into the details because I respect the four years that we have had together. All I know is that I am in a much better space now. I have forgiven him for something he never apologised for.”

However, it must be noted that in 2021, the scenario was quite different between the duo as they had begun their wedding festivities. Palak had expressed her excitement to start the new chapter of their lives. She had told TOI, “We have been wanting to take ahead our relationship and organised this ceremony, since a very long time, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it got delayed. In fact, my parents shifted to Mumbai, a few months ago from Nagpur. Both our families met and finally decided to organise kacchi misri ceremony. I'm happy that finally Avi and I will begin the new chapter of our lives.”