Palak Reacts To Shweta Tiwari Being Called 'Hot' By Her Male Friends; Reveals Shweta Used To Say 'Nikaal Isko'

Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari are often seen s hanging out together and also join each other in making trending reels on Instagram. The mother-daughter duo is often mistaken as siblings. Recently, Palak spoke about how she reacted when her male friends call Shweta 'hot'. She also revealed her mother's reaction.

Recently, in an interview with an RJ, Palak recalled her school-going days, and revealed that her grandmom used to pick her up from school. She added that when her mother Shweta would come to get her from school, everyone would be in awe of the actress.

Palak said, "I love it. I love that she is so happening. In fact when I was younger also, I've loved it since then. Because my nani (maternal grandmother) would normally pick me up from school, what a bratty kid I was, but the day my mom was coming to pick me up I was like 'oh, my mom is hot and good-looking and everyone is gonna be staring at her."

She said that till date it's like that, she was like that's her mom and she is very proud of it.

When asked if any of her friends called Shweta hot, she said, "It is the weirdest thing. I have yelled at so many of my guy friends. They've not said that they have a crush on her, they're like 'dude your mom is quite hot huh' and I was like 'you say this and now my mom is gonna belo (beat with a rolling pin) like that.' So, for her everyone my age is like 'beta' and she has always been very maternal so when my friends say 'Shweta, you are so hot,' she is like, 'Eh, nikaal isko (throw him out)'."

Palak is Shweta Tiwari and her first husband Raja Choudhary's daughter. She was seen in Harrdy Sandhu's music video 'Bijlee Bijlee' song, which was superhit. She is now promoting her upcoming music video 'Mangta Hai Kya' with Aditya Seal. She will be making her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.