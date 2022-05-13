Palak Tiwari On Being Compared To Mother Shweta Tiwari: My Life Was Ruined Because I Didn’t Resemble My Mother

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari has been grabbing everyone's attention with her public appearances and some of her latest music videos. The diva is quite popular on social media as well. Ever since she started working in the industry, Palak has often been compared to her popular TV actress-mother. For the unversed, Shweta Tiwari is a big name in the Indian TV industry. She has played the lead role in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Palak Tiwari opened up about being compared to her mother Shweta Tiwari. She said that she doesn't look like her mother. The 'Cinderella' fame said, "Comparisons with mom are inevitable! In fact, I have grown up with these comparisons. I have heard comments like, ' Yeh aapke jitni sundar aur talented hogi kya?' Since I look more like my father (actor Raja Chaudhary), I'd also hear comments like, ' Arre, yeh aap par nahi gayi'. I would punch my pillow dreading that my life was ruined because I didn't resemble my mother (laughs!)."

Palak Tiwari further stated that her mother often tells her that she looks better than her. Hence, she doesn't care about the comments she receives about her look. Palak admits that she has learnt all the skills of acting by seeing her mother on screen. She said, "If people think that I am not up to that standard yet, I agree with them because I have a lot of work to do to reach her level. Hopefully, someday I will, but I would also ask them to go easy on me."

Palak also said that she always wanted to work in films, not TV. She said that her mother Shweta Tiwari has everything there is to do on television, hence she would get a lot of pressure to live up to her expectations. On the other hand, Bollywood will be a medium for her to explore something new. Palak feels working in films will also help her make her own identity.

Talking about Palak Tiwari, the diva is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. She has also assisted Mahesh Manjrekar on his last Hindi film Antim: The Final Truth, starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana in key roles.