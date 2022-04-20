Palak Tiwari Reveals Why She Hid Her Face From Camera When She Was With Ibrahim Ali Khan

A few months ago, Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari was spotted with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan as they stepped outside of a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. As they left in the same car, paparazzi spotted them and were seen clicking their picture, while Palak was seen hiding her face, Ibrahim was seen smiling at the shutterbugs.

This video gave rise to rumours that they are the latest couple in B-Town. Palak has finally broken silence over the same.



In a recent chat with RJ and host Siddharth Kannan, Palak revealed why she was hiding her face. She revealed in the interview that her mother keeps a track on paparazzi's pictures and it was because of her she was hiding her face.

Palak said, "That night I had told her one hour back that I have left for home. I was in Bandra. I was like 'mummy there's so much traffic. I am on my way home' and she was like 'fine.' Then these pictures come out. And the second the paps came I was like 'my mom will see me,' and the second she sent me that picture and said 'you liar.' I am like I'm sorry.' I had hidden my face from Shweta Tiwari, not anyone else."

Previously, the budding actress had rubbished the dating rumours and clarified that she and Ibrahim are 'nice friends'. She also said that there were a group of people along with the duo and they weren't along. Palak also called Ibrahim a very sweet guy.

It has to be recalled that in the same interview (with RJ), Palak spoke about how she reacted when her male friends called Shweta 'hot'. She had also revealed her mother's reaction.

Palak's first music video with Harrdy Sandhu 'Bijlee Bijlee' was a superhit. Currently, she is promoting her second music video 'Mangta Hai Kya' with Aditya Seal. She will be seen making her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.