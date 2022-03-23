Pandya Store Actor Akshay Kharodia Opens Up About Pregnancy; Wants Wife And Child To Be Healthy

Pandya Store actor Akshay Kharodia tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Dr Divya Punetha in June 2021. A few days ago, the actor announced that he will be a father soon. Recently, he shared a monochrome picture with his pregnant wife, who is currently in her final trimester.

Well, Akshay is quite excited about their first child, as the couple is currently in a long-distance pregnancy period due to his busy schedule. In conversation with ETimes TV, Akshay Kharodia said, "I don't know if it will be a boy or a girl, all I want is that both the child and Divya are healthy."

For the unversed, Akshay Kharodia has been shooting in Mumbai, while his wife Priya was working in Gokeshwar, Kedarnath. The actor said that the past few months were quite challenging for both of them as they were in different corners of the country. He called that phase as long-distance pregnancy. While recalling those days, the Pandya Store star said, "I used to travel for 5 days and she used to travel for 5 days, so that is how we managed to spend at least 10-12 days together. But in the 7th month, we stopped the travel."

Akshay also revealed that he used to stay in touch with his wife on phone calls and video calls. It was quite difficult for the actor to fulfill her cravings as she lives in an area, which doesn't have too many services. Apart from that, he also feels challenged to see the baby during the scans. He considers it as the best feeling of his life.

Thankfully, Divya and her family are not that much worried about medical services as they belong to the same profession. He said, "She is right now in Dehradun and there Divya's family has a hospital as well. So the delivery will take place there. Even during the pregnancy whatever problems, we faced were instantly resolved because her father, mother and brother are doctors."

Talking about Akshay Kharodia, the actor is playing the role of Dev Pandya in Pandya Store. The show also stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and others in key roles.