Pandya Store Actor Akshay Kharodia Quits The Show Midway To Spend Time With His Pregnant Wife

Akshay Kharodia, who is currently seen essaying the role of Dev Pandya in Pandya Store, is all set to quit the Star Plus show. The actor’s ouster has nothing to do with less screen time or creative dissatisfaction. However, his decision to leave the daily soap midway has come due to personal reasons.

Akshay, who is going to become a father in April, wants to spend time with his wife, Divya Punetha. He put in his papers last month to be by her side and is currently serving a two-month notice period.



A source close to the development told TOI, “Akshay’s wife is a gynaecologist and is posted in Uttarakhand. She can’t quit her job, so, Akshay has decided to be with her. Also, since she is seven months pregnant, she won’t be able to travel. It has obviously been a difficult decision for the actor to quit an ongoing show, which is doing well on the rating chart. Everyone on the set was emotional when he broke the news of his exit.”

The report further adds that Akshay plans on taking a short break from work to be with his wife. The actor plans on leaving for Uttarakhand in April and will return to Mumbai in June. It must be noted that Akshay hasn’t shared the news or commented on the matter as of yet.

The actor tied the knot with Divya on June 19, 2021, following a courtship of seven years. In an earlier interview with ETimes TV, Akshay had revealed that they had a long-distance relationship and further shared, “Our parents were not very convinced about our marriage. They had their reservations and there were conflicts. However, we had faith in our love and it won over everything else.”