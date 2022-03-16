Pandya Store Actress Alice Kaushik Confirms Dating Kanwar Dhillon; Netizens React To Her Sweet Post

Pandya Store fame Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon have been grabbing everyone's attention with their crackling chemistry on the show. Ever since they started working together, they have seen spending a lot of time together. Notably, their lovely Instagram posts often fuel dating rumours.

Well, reports were stating that Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik are dating each other. However, the couple never openly admitted to their relationship. And now, after a long wait, Alice finally confirmed her relationship with Kanwar by penning a sweet birthday wish for her beau on Instagram.

The actress recently shared a couple of pictures with Kanwar Dhillon and wrote, "You walked into my life a year ago, and let's just say, ever since then, I haven't looked back. It's been beautiful, knowing you. Cherishing you. Making memories with you. Because you make it hard not to. After all, haven't you stuck by my side through my highs but most importantly my lows? Haven't you been and continue to be my constant support? Having you in my life is proof enough that God truly does love me. And here's why. You are easily the most fun person I've ever come across. Not a day goes by where I don't adore the goofy, crazy you. I don't mind saying that this includes the things that used to annoy me. All things kept aside, I want nothing but the best for you. Because people might get to see how far you've come and how successful you are. But I get to see the hard work you put in every single day in a way that it ends up inspiring me too. I see you. The real you. And that's how I never stop running out of reasons to admire you! The lengths that you go to for your people. And the effortless way in which you have camouflaged into my world. All make you the biggest blessing to have come my way. The missing puzzle that completes me. My safe haven. And I think you should know that, it was a dystopian world I was living in, but you walked in and made it utopian. I don't know if you understand this but believe it or not, this is my truth. It is safe to say that you are my everything and I LOVE you..." (sic)

Interestingly, Alice Kaushik's love confession post is going viral on social media, and #KDICE fans can't keep calm as they shower love on the couple. Many netizens reacted to Alice's post in the comments section. Let's have a look-

chaandaniya "You guys are the example of "Soul-connection-". To see you two happy is everything I ever want, my heart is so full with this lovely write up. I feel so proud and grateful to have witnessed it all since the beginning. All I can say is my love for you two gems increases each passing day. My happy place, I love you two. I wish you two stick by eachother's side for now and always. Blessings and love forever. #EachothersHome." barsaatkidhun_ "This is jst so so adorable..!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️ No nazar to these you both." shivaraavi.shivi "I was literally waiting for this post, i am smiling reading the caption." srushtioza17 "This is beautiful. You two have my whole heart."

(Social media posts are unedited.)