Pandya Store's Alice & Kanwar React To Dating Reports; Actress Says Her Post Doesn't Confirm They're Dating

Pandya Store actress Alice Kaushik shared an adorable post for her co-star Kanwar Dhillon on his birthday. She had mentioned in her post how he has been an influencing factor in making her life beautiful and even expressed her love for him. But recently, when the actress was asked if she has been dating the actor, her reply was quite surprising.

While talking to Times Of India, Alice called Kanwar her family. The actress neither confirmed nor denied dating him. She clarified that her social media post doesn't confirm that she is dating Kanwar.

Alice was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Kanwar is my family. I am very happy that he is a part of my life. We share a great working bond on screen and I am glad that I met him. But, my post on social media does not confirm if I am dating Kanwar. I would not like to comment if we are in a relationship."

She further added, "I am just glad that he is a part of my life. I feel the post could be for anyone who you feel is important in life, it does not mean you are in a relationship. I will talk about my relationship when the time is right."

Fans love Raavi and Shiva's chemistry in the show, when asked about the same, she said that they are both actors and professionals, and she doesn't think that the romance comes alive on-screen because of their personal connect. She added that since Kanwar is her very good friend, they share a comfort level and that helps enhance the scenes, but viewers should not conclude that because they are dating or they share something special, they make a good pair on screen.

On the other hand, Kanwar too echoed the same and said that Alice is family to him and they always make sure to be part of each other's special occasions or celebrations in life. He called their bond really special.