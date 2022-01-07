Pandya Store: Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup & Other Actors Test Positive For COVID-19; Shiny Doshi Unwell

COVID-19 cases are on rise in India and entertainment industry is yet again getting disturbed with several actors getting infected with the virus. Recently, Drashti Dhami, Vishal Dadlani, Ekta Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta and others tested positive for COVID-19. Now, a few Pandya Store actors have tested positive for the virus.

As per India-Forums report, Simran Budharup (Rishita), Akshay Kharodia (Dev), Mohit Parmar (Krish) and latest we hear is Alice Kaushik (Raavi) have tested positive for COVID-19. The actors have been asked to quarantine themselves. However, the update has been kept under the wraps.



The report also revealed that Shiny Doshi (Dhara) has also not been reporting on the sets for quite sometime now, but it is not confirmed if she is affected by the virus or not.

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Shiny had an extreme cold and cough since a few days but she made sure to shoot for the show while her test results were awaited. However, for a couple of days, she is not coming on the sets and her scenes have also been removed from the script which is quite unlikely."

Another source revealed, "Alice has been quite responsible and was being very caution post a few cast members tested positive. She wouldn't remove her mask unless it was very important. But she also tested positive and now has been asked to isolate herself." Apparently, Kanwar Dhillon who happens to be Alice's close friend, did not report to sets.

It is being said that the makers are now in a fix as they are worried about actors' health as well as the telecast of the show.