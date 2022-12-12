Pandya Store Completes 600 Episodes: Kanwar Dhillon Aka Shiva Shares Glimpse Of The Celebrations; WATCH

While many TV shows struggle to survive these days, Star Plus’ Pandya Store has managed to complete 600 episodes. The popular ensemble drama’s cast and crew recently got together to celebrate the occasion with zest and enthusiasm. The cast had multiple cake cuttings on the sets to mark the special occasion as well.

They partied until the wee hours and Kanwar Dhillon, who plays the role of Shiva in the show, took to his Instagram handle to share a video of the team celebrating the milestone. The actor wrote in his caption, “A team that parties together,rocks together!! We are blessed to have the best ensemble cast that's like family and a team behind the camera that makes shooting a beautiful experience everyday..To many more celebrations and occassions ahead together,cheers team #PandyaStore (sic).”

He also thanked all the fans by saying, “A big shoutout to all the fan clubs for supporting & loving us endlessly through 600 episodes!! Love you all 😘😘😘” As soon as he shared the video, viewers took to the comments section to congratulate the team. KanwarTake a look!

Meanwhile, the current track of the show and Shiva and Raavi’s reunion has been receiving a lot of love from the fans. The drama is also performing spectacularly on the BARC charts. Recently, Pandya Store entered the Top 5 list and secured the fourth spot in the TRP chart.

Pandya Store, which premiered on 25 January 2021, is an official adaptation of Star Vijay's Tamil series Pandian Stores. Produced by Sphere Origins’ Sunjoy Waddhwa and Commal Waddhwa, the show stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar and Krutika Desai Khan in the lead roles.