Pandya Store Fame Shrashti Maheshwari Ties The Knot With Karan Vaidya; See Wedding Pictures

actress
Shrashti
Maheshwari
got
married
to
an
engineer
Karan
Vaidya
on
June
19,
2022.
The
couple
tied
the
knot
in
Jaipur.
Notably,
they
had
an
intimate
ceremony.
Shrashti
and
Karan
also
had
haldi
and
sangeet
ceremonies
a
day
before
their
wedding.
After
wedding,
they
also
hosted
a
grand
reception
party
for
their
close
friends
and
family
members.
Shrashti
Maheshwari
and
Karan
Vaidya's
wedding
pictures
are
going
viral
on
social
media.
Shrashti
looked
beautiful
in
a
red
lehenga
with
golden
embellishments.
On
the
other
hand,
Karan
looked
dapper
in
a
white
sherwani.
They
indeed
looked
amazing
together.
Fans
of
the
actress
have
been
congratulating
her
on
social
media.
Let
us
tell
you,
Shrashti
Maheshwari
opened
up
about
her
life
partner
Karan
Vaidya.
In
an
interview
with
India
Forums,
she
said,
"His
name
is
Karan
Vaidya.
He
passed
out
from
IIT
Bombay
Computer
Science
in
2017
and
is
currently
working
as
a
founding
engineer
in
a
US-based
start-up.
We
met
in
November.
It's
an
arranged
setup.
My
parents
quite
liked
him
and
wanted
me
to
meet
him
and
get
to
know
him.
We
clicked
instantly
and
eventually
fell
in
love."
Talking
about
Shrashti
Maheshwari's
career,
the
actress
has
acted
in
shows
such
as
Thapki
Pyaar
Ki,
Do
Dil
Bandhe
Ek
Dori
Se,
Aladdin
Naam
Toh
Suna
Hoga,
Divya
Drishti
and
so
on.