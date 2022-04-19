Pandya Store's Kanwar On Dealing With Fans Who Cross Their Limits & End Up Trolling Other Actors

Pandya Stores is one of the popular shows on television. The show has unique track which revolves around Raavi vowing to educate Shiva, who left his studies as his brother wasn't able to take care of the expense of bringing up his three younger brothers.

Amidst the ongoing track, Shiva-Raavi fans were seen attacking Shiny Doshi (Dhara) and Rishita (Simran Budharup) on social media. The actors were trolled and bombarded with negative comments. Both Shiny and Simran condemend fans for crossing their limits. In fact, Kanwar Dhillon (Shiva) and Alice Kaushik (Raavi) themselves extrended their support to their co-actors and took their fans to task for crossing their limits. Recently, Kanwar spoke about fans love and also how he deals with such situations when his fans indulge in trolling other actors.



Kanwar was overwhelmed with fans love and support and said that they have become an integral part of his life and have been with him throughout his journey.

The actor was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "The fans have been showering a lot of love on me. They've become an integral part of my life. Many of them have stuck with me throughout my journey and I do know a few of them by their names."

However, he added that a few fans get overboard and end up trolling other actors, which at times, is difficult to handle. He also added that he is against cyber-bullying and trolling.

Kanwar concluded by saying, "Having said that, there are also some young kids who get overboard and feel possessive and end up trolling other actors from the show. Honestly, at times it gets difficult to handle the situation, but people who know me, know that I know how to strike a balance. Whenever anything like this has happened, I have come forth and condemned it. I don't support cyber-bullying and trolling especially when it's done at my cost. Sometimes it's scary, but I think one should have the knack of handling it and as a responsible artist I know how to strike a balance and deal with it."