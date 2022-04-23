Pandya Store’s Kanwar Dhillon On His Bond With Alice Kaushik: She Is One Of My Closest People Today

Star Plus' show Pandya Store has been grabbing everyone's attention, all thanks to its superb performances by actors and plotline. Interestingly, Kanwar Dhillon's chemistry with co-star Alice Kaushik is being loved by all. For the unversed, the duo is playing the role of Shiva and Raavi. Notably, they are reportedly dating each other.

Recently, in an interview with India Forums, Kanwar Dhillon opened up about his off-screen equation with Alice Kaushik aka Raavi. She said, "As for my equation with Alice, it has only gotten better and we are way too comfortable with each, in all difficult and easy scenes and that transition comes across on screen because it is very important for co-actors to be comfortable with each other. So yes, we have developed a beautiful bond over the months, and no wonder Alice is one of my closest people today."

Kanwar also spilled the beans about the upcoming episodes, as Shiva and Raavi aka ShiVi will be sharing some beautiful moments post-wedding. He said, "Raavi is pushing Shiva to complete his education, how she takes over the responsibility, how she educates Shiva. How Shiva goes out and fulfils his dream, and I think that is a very strong message for our audiences, who think that TV only shows that women are educated and men are supporting them and all of that, and it is a very beautiful track that is coming ahead. She tells him that you go study and I will handle the store. I think it is a really beautiful track and I am looking forward to the reactions. Shooting is definitely going to be a lot of fun, and I can't wait for people to see it. I have good expectations from it."

Talking about Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik, the duo has always been sharing their cosy pictures on their respective social media handles. On the occasion of Kanwar's birthday, Alice had penned a long note for his ladylove and surprised everyone by disclosing their relationship. They look very cute together.