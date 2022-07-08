Pandya Store’s Shiny Doshi Opens Up About Facing Financial Hardships Before Making It Big In The TV Industry

Shiny Doshi recently recalled going through a tough period when she first moved to Mumbai. In a recent interview with HT, the Pandya Store star revealed that she moved to Mumbai from Ahmedabad to pursue acting after doing a number of advertisements. The actress shared, “I had a lot of responsibilities back home when I came to Mumbai with just had Rs 15,000.”

She went on to add, “I didn’t have money or a place to stay. Life was very tough. I had to look after my mother and my brother. I was 20. Life put me in a situation where I had to earn a living. Our father had left us and things were not great family-wise. My mum was a housewife and my brother had just completed his graduation. I had to meet the basic needs from food to shelter.”

Doshi further shared that her biggest strength was her mother who stayed with her in Mumbai. She said that her words kept me going during those harsh times. On being quizzed about the biggest lessons she has learnt through her phase, the actress said that the right investments are very important as life is extremely uncertain and one never knows. She pointed out that her investments kept her safe.

“I was making good money during (TV show) Saraswatichandra in 2013. I was looking after two houses. But when the show got shut, the savings vanished before I could find another show. I used to feel ye kya zindagi hai. However, the last four years have been better,” she added.

On the professional front, Shiny has made a name for herself today by playing the lead in shows such as Sarojini - Ek Nayi Pehal and the ongoing Pandya Store.