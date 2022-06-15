Pandya Store's Simran Budharup Reveals Young Boys & Girls Abused & Gave Rape Threats To Her On Social Media

Simran Budharup, who plays the role of Rishita in Star Plus' popular show Pandya Store, revealed that she has been getting rape and death threats on social media from young boys and girls. She added that things became so ugly that she had to file police complaint.

The actress said that initially, she ignored negative comments as she knew that it was bound to happen as her character broke the relationship of Raavi and Dev. However, things went out of control when people started abusing and giving rape threats to her.

Simran was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "Initially, I would take all the negative comments lightly because my character was doing things for which she was bound to get disliked. She broke the relationship of Raavi and Dev who were already established characters from Pandya Store, but recently it went haywire when people started abusing and giving rape threats to me on social media."She added, "A lot of things were happening. That's when I took a step and I went to the police station and lodged a complaint. These were a group of kids who were around the 13-14 age group. Their parents gave them phones for education purposes but these kids were misusing their parents' trust. They didn't know where to draw the line and what was wrong, so they started doing these things."

Simran feels that parents should keep a watch on their children during this age as they don't know what's right or wrong. Although she is happy in her life working, she feels bad for kids when she reads such nasty comments. She concluded by saying that she has a young sister, who is around that age and if she does something like that, she said that she doesn't know what she would do to her.

