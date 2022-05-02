Pandya Store's Simran Budharup Talks About Her Bond With Shiny Doshi, Actress Says 'We Are Like Family'

Pandya Store is one of the most-loved shows on television. The current track revolves around Rishita (Simran) and Shiva (Kanwar Dhillon) locking horns for a business competition. Rishita is against Dhara (Shiny) as she feels unsafe in her company due to misunderstanding. While Rishita and Dhara do not get along well on-screen, recently, Simran spoke about her bond with her co-star Shiny off-screen.

Simran said that she and Shiny share great bond on-sets and added that they are like family. The actress was also all praise for Shiny and her acting skills.



About their off-screen bond, Simran was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Unlike the on-screen track, Shiny and I share a very warm bond. We're like a family. There's no formality between us as such. At times, we're in the same room, doing our own things, but still prefer to be in each other's company. Like, for example, if I'm sleeping in my room, Shiny can still be in the room and do her own stuff. We share a great comfort level."

The actress was also all praise for Shiny and said that she was impressed with her performance in miscarriage track. She said that she loved the way how she pulls of emotionally taxing scenes.

Simran concluded by saying, "I really like how Shiny interprets her scenes and performs. At times, I'm left amazed at the kind of performance she delivers. I remember Dhara's miscarriage track and I really loved the way Shiny pulled off those emotionally taxing scenes."