Pandya Store Star Kanwar Dhillon Meets His Idol Akshay Kumar; Shares A Childhood Pic With The Actor

Kanwar
Dhillon,
who
is
currently
seen
playing
the
role
of
Shiva
in
Pandya
Store,
is
on
cloud
nine
after
meeting
his
idol
Akshay
Kumar
on
the
sets
of
Ravivaar
With
Star
Parivaar.
Let
us
tell
you,
Akshay
will
be
appearing
on
the
show
to
promote
his
upcoming
film
Raksha
Bandhan.
Interestingly,
Kanwar
Dhillon
shared
a
photo
of
himself
with
his
favourite
Akshay
Kumar
from
the
sets
of
Ravivaar
With
Star
Parivaar.
He
also
attached
a
childhood
picture
of
himself
with
Khiladi
Kumar
in
the
same
post.
Kanwar
penned
a
sweet
caption
for
Akshay
and
revealed
how
much
he
loves
him.
Kanwar
wrote,
"What
a
star
&
what
a
chilled
out
human
being.
Bachpan
se
bohot
bada
fan
hoon
aur
hamesha
rahunga!
Such
a
surreal
feeling
to
have
shared
the
same
platform
with
him
today
on
#RavivaarWithStarParivaar
with
the
team
of
#rakshabandhan
KHILADI
for
a
reason..Mr.@akshaykumar
P.s.
Swipe
to
see
my
bachpan
ka
picture
with
him!"
In
the
above
picture,
one
can
see
Kanwar
had
a
fanboy
moment
after
meeting
Akshay
Kumar.
Looks
like,
the
upcoming
episode
is
going
to
be
an
entertaining
one
for
the
viewers.
For
the
unversed,
Akshay
Kumar's
upcoming
film
Raksha
Bandhan
also
stars
Bhumi
Pednekar,
Sahejmeen
Kaur,
Deepika
Khanna,
Sadia
Khateeb,
Smrithi
Srikanth
and
others
in
key
roles.
The
film
is
clashing
with
Aamir
Khan's
Laal
Singh
Chaddha
on
August
11,
2022,
at
the
box
office.
Coming
back
to
Kanwar
Dhillon,
the
actor
has
been
winning
hearts
with
his
performance
in
Pandya
Store.
His
chemistry
with
Alice
Kaushik
is
being
loved
by
all.