Pandya Store: Will Simran Budharup AKA Rishita Turn Negative In The Show? Here's What The Actress Has To Say!

The current track of Pandya Store is keeping the audience glued to the show. As the viewers are aware, Rishita and Dev took over a new store and are giving a tough time to the old Pandya Store. Shiva has taken the risk and has enrolled for a business competition in which Rishita will also participate. It will be Rishita versus Shiva in the upcoming track of the show.

If we go by the current track, people may find Rishita negative as she has been going against Pandya family. When Simran Budharup was asked to know if her character has turned negative, she said that she is told by makers that its not negative and she trusts them.



Simran was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I've been told that Rishita is not a negative character. Whatever she is doing, there's a reason behind the same. She is pregnant, nervous and scared- all at the same time. She literally saw Dhara running out of the house leaving her all alone with the goons. This has really impacted her and that's the reason she is behaving a certain way. I agree, she is getting too mean. At times, I'm not fully convinced, but I have full faith in the makers."

She mentioned that she has got a lot of scope of performance in the show and the makers are making her do some several interesting sequences and out-of-the-box stuff every now and then.

Simran concluded by saying, "There was this inspector look recently and then there's something else also coming up in the upcoming episodes. I enjoy doing such stuff. I absolutely adore the cute and funny family scenes. The fans are missing the same but I'm sure the makers know it better what's best for the show."