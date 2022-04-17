Pankaj Kapur Says His Grandson Is More Mischievous Than Shahid; Latter Reveals His Favourite South Indian Food

The recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show had actors Pankaj Kapur, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur as special guests.

When host Kapil Sharma welcomed veteran actor and Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur on the stage, he pulled Shahid's leg and said, "Meri toh halat kharab ho gayi hai. Aap Shahid ko bhi dekh lo! Aise khada hai jaise PTA meeting mein papa bina bataye aa gaye (I am in awe of Pankaj sir, but look at Shahid. He is standing like a kid whose father has arrived at the parent-teacher-meeting unannounced).”



Kapil then asked Pankaj if Shahid was mischievous or he was more mischievous than his son and this resulted in the latter replying, "I will say the truth, or at least I will try, I was mischievous of course but he (Shahid Kapoor) has one mischievous quality that my grandson has too."

He went on to add, "The quality is that after committing the mischief, they turn and look at you as if saying, 'ab batao? (what do you have to say now?)'. He (Shahid Kapoor) used to be like, 'did you recognise what I did?' and that same quality is in my grandson. He'll pick something up and throw it after which he'll look at us and be like 'ab batao?'."

Meanwhile, during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, netizens wanted to know about Shahid's “favourite South Indian food". The Jersey star replied and revealed that "Ghee idli" is his favourite. Take a look!

Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming movie Jersey has been produced by Allu Entertainment and Brat Films. The film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri also stars Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. Shahid and Mrunal also have been spotted promoting the film actively ahead of its April 22nd release date.