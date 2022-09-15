Pankaj Tripathi Says Shehnaaz Gill Reminds Him Of Sidharth Shukla, Reveals His Connection With Sidharth

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the talented actors in the entertainment industry. In a recent interaction with Connct FM Canada, the actor spoke about the popular duo of Telly Town, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla.

When Pankaj was told that Shehnaaz recently appreciated him for his acting, he thanked her for the same and revealed that she reminds him of Sidharth. He went on to say that he shared a close connection with the late actor.

Pankaj said, "Haan woh mujhe betaur abhineta pasand karti hain uske liye aabhar. Thank you. Abhi aapne Shehnaaz bola toh Sidharth ki yaad aa gayi (Yes, she likes me as an actor. I am grateful for that. Thank you. Now that you have mentioned Shehnaaz, it's reminded me of Sidharth)."

He added, "Bohot logon ko nahi maalum hai aur mein bataya bhi nahi hun lekin Sidharth bohot aadar karta tha mera. Hum log kaafi connected the (A lot of people do not know this and I haven't even talked about it much but Sidharth used to respect me a lot. We were very much connected)."

Meanwhile, Pankaj was last seen in Netflix film Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga. He will be seen Oh My God 2 alongside Sayani Gupta and Neeraj Kabi.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss 13 is known for Sidharth and Shehnaaz's bond. Fans loved the duo and they even nicknamed them as SidNaaz. They have a massive fanbase. However, Sidharth left for his heavenly abode on September 2, 2021. Fans still keep his and Sidnaaz's memories alive by sharing their pictures and videos on social media.