Paps Call Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra ‘Dada-Vahini’; Actor Asks Them To Teach Him More Marathi Words

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most adorable couples in tinsel town. The duo often makes headlines with their public appearances and social media posts with each other. Recently, TejRan were spotted in the city, and paparazzi couldn't control their excitement after seeing them together.

Karan Kundrra was looking handsome in casuals whereas, Tejasswi Prakash dazzled in a corset styled bodycon dress. After opening the door of her car, Tejasswi was surprised after seeing the paparazzi at the venue. Interestingly, the couple was seen posing for the perfect picture.

Well, while clicking pictures, one of the photographers called Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash 'Dada and Vahini' (Bhaiya aur Bhabhi). Moreover, paps also asked them to look at the front by saying in Marathi 'samor bagha'. Interestingly, Kundrra picked up a few words in Marathi, and asked paparazzi to teach him more words in Marathi.

He said, "Aur sikhao, aur sikhao." Well, the video is going viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over TejRan's adorable moments. For the unversed, both the actors are busy in their respective projects. Karan Kundrra is currently seen hosting the show Dance Deewane Juniors. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash is playing the lead role in Naagin 6.

Talking about their relationship, the duo came close in Bigg Boss 15, and since then, they have been dating each other. They had also appeared on the Kangana Ranaut show Lock Upp. In Lock Upp's finale episode, Teja had said that she nailed her first kiss with Kundrra. Well, their bold confessions had indeed left everyone amused.

After confessing their love for each other, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fans are eagerly waiting for their wedding. If reports are to be believed, their families are already planning to do it soon!