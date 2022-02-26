    For Quick Alerts
      Parineeta Borthakur Talks About Her Role In Spy Bahu; Says She Is Excited To Return To TV

      Parineeta Borthakur, who did shows like Swaragini and Bepannaah and was recently seen in Gupta Brothers, will be seen in upcoming show Spy Bahu. The actress recently spoke about her role in her new show.

      Spy Bahu, that stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles, revolves around the love story between a spy and a suspected terrorist. Parineeta will be playing the role of character of Veera, a stepmom to Yohan aka Sehban Azim.

      Parineeta told IANS that she is excited to return to TV and revealed that her role in Spy Bahu is powerful and different from the role she played previously. She added that she had taken a small break after her last show went off-air and was concentrating on her business, and also spent some time with her son and family.

      Regarding her role, the actress said, "I'm playing the character of Veera, who is a very sophisticated and artistic person. I'm the stepmother to Yohan (Sehban). My character is an important part in the story."

      Recently, the makers released the promo of the show that had Bollywood diva, Kareena Kapoor introducing characters of Sehban and Sana aka Yohan and Sejal.

      Some reports suggested that Kareena may act in the show. However, to quell all the rumours and avoid confusion, the channel aired the promo with disclaimer that read as, "Kareena Kapoor is not an actor in the show."

      Apart from Sehban and Sana, the show will also star Ayub Khan, Shobha Khote, Bhavna Balsavar among others.

      (With IANS Inputs)

      Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 15:52 [IST]
