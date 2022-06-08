Parineetii: Coral Bhamra Says She Is Inclined To Play Negative Roles; Adds She Took Inspiration From Komolika

Coral Bhamra, who was worked in popular shows like Kundali Bhagya, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, is currently seen in Parineetii as Simmi Bajwa. The actress recently spoke about her role in the show and revealed that for her character, she took inspiration from Komolika (Urvashi Dholakia) from Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

The actress said that she is inclined to play negative roles as she feels that grey shades really stand out in a show.

She was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I am inclined to play negative roles as I believe negative characters really stand out in a show. To be honest, I never get bored with negative shades as they are all different. Also, the negative character teaches through its own example - what not to do in life."Coral said that her character in Parineetii has grey shades. She added, "However, as an actor I can get into any shade of character - be it positive or negative. But I think one has more fun doing negative portrayals. When I started acting, I was sure about taking up negative characters, even my current character in the show, Parineeti has grey shades. So, I took inspiration from Komolika. I understand that a negative character is a pivotal element for a positive character to succeed in a story."

Talking about the feedback she has been getting for her role in the show, she said that she has been receiving amazing feedback for her performance in the show and people are loving shares of Simmi Bajwa. She concluded by saying that it will be interesting to see the twists and turns she brings to the show.