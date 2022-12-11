Television’s Mamaji aka Paritosh Tripathi Ties The Knot With Meenakshi; Shares Beautiful Pics From His Wedding

It's a celebration time for renowned comedian Partiosh Tripathi. The actor-comedian, who is popularly known as 'mamaji' of Indian television, has tied the knot with his ladylove Meenakshi. It was a grand wedding for Paritosh which took place in Dehradun and it was a starry affair. Interestingly, Paritosh's wedding was starry affair which was attended by names like Rithvik Dhanjani, Geeta Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Ravi Dubey etc. And now, Paritosh has treated fans with beautiful pics from his wedding ceremony which are a treat to the fans.

In the pics, Paritosh looked dapper in his cream coloured sherwarni with a peach coloured stole and turban which was paired with a maroon pearl chain. On the other hand, Meenakshi looked stunning in a magenta coloured bridal lehenga with heavy golden embroidery and paired it with golden and pink jewellery. The next pic featured a beautiful moment wherein Paritosh tied mangalsutra to Meenakshi. Interestingly, Rithivik Dhanjani and Geeta Kapoor were also seen enjoying the wedding as baratis while the ladkiwalas welcomed groom Paritosh. The groom captioned the post as, "Aankh bhar jaati hai.. Jab dil muskurata hai.. Sach hai jodiyan uper wala hi banaata hai.. Love u meri Meenakshi chand tripathi.. #merimeena #chandsandtripathis".

Soon celebs like Sudesh Lehri, Vishal Singh, Ali Asgar etc took to the comment section and sent best wishes to the newlyweds. Sunil Grover also sent love to Paritosh and Meenakshi and wrote, "Bahut bahut shubhkamnaen aap dono ko" along with a heart emoticon. Earlier, Paritosh had treated fans with his haldi pics wherein he was seen wearing a mustard coloured kurta with a cream coloured pyjama. On the other hand, Meenakshi had opted for a mustard and orange coloured lehenga with floral jewellery. The couple was seen posing with Pankaj Tripathi and family at the ceremony which had floral decoration in the background.