Parizad Kolah Reveals Why She Couldn't Host India’s Laughter Champion; Actress Wants To Explore Acting

Parizad Kolah Marshall, who became popular after hosting many seasons of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in the 2000s, had apparently taken a break from showbiz to focus on her family life. The actress was all set to comeback, but she sustained an injury due to a fall, which put her plans on hold.

The actress revealed that she was supposed to host India's Laughter Champion, but she couldn't take up the project as she was asked to rest for a couple of months due to her leg injury.

Parizad was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I was looking forward to reuniting with the team and getting back to hosting with India's Laughter Champion. But then, just a few days before I was to start working on the show, I had a fall and sustained a leg injury. There was a dislocation and fracture, and I even underwent surgery. I have been asked to rest for a couple of months before I get back to work."

The actress, who was seen in Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor's Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon in 2013, also wants to explore acting.

She said, "Hosting is my first love. But today, there are so many opportunities out there; I don't want to limit myself. I am mesmerised by digital content and would like to be a part of an interesting web show, too. I had taken a break to look after my children, but my daughter Deanne is 14, and my son Mikhail is 10, so I want to start venturing out. Even my kids are excited about my comeback. They have seen a few videos of me hosting the show."

Parizad Kolah Marshall said that she is still in touch with Kapil Sharma, who was a contestant back then on her show. The actress said that she feels good seeing Kapil and Bharti Singh's accomplishments. She added that the industry has changed a lot and she can see such fabulous talent out there. Now that there is a lot of scope, the actress hoped that she gets to do something very soon.