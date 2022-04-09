    For Quick Alerts
      Parul Chauhan Talks About Making A Comeback After 3 Yrs; Reveals What Made Her Take Up Negative Role In Garud

      Parul Chauhan, who became a household name with her show Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai and impressed viewers in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will be making a comeback to small screens with Dharm Yoddha Garud. The actress will seen in a negative role for the first time in the show.

      In an interview with Times Of India, Parul spoke about her return and what made her take up the show, especially the negative role.

      Parul was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I am doing a comeback after three years, and I am doing a negative role for the first time. I really liked the switch from being a normal household girl to being a devil character. I did not have any second thoughts when I got the call for this offer. I was adamant to play this role and want to make this role a benchmark."

      The actress said that she wants to make this character unique to an extent that people get shocked.

      She added, "As an actor, I want to make this character of mine unique to an extent where people get shocked. I also love the look of the character and really liked the jewellery and the makeup of Kadru. However, carrying the posture and body language of the character has become slightly challenging for me. The strenuous posture, the heavy mukut and wig, and the dialogues and their pitch have started taking a toll on my physical health."

      Parul said that she gets frequent backaches and headaches of late, and at times she had to take a lot of medicines. However, she added that she is enjoying every bit of it and she really likes what she adds as an actor to the character of Kadru.

      Story first published: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 11:53 [IST]
      X