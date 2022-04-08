Parul Chauhan Opens Up About Quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Says She Didn’t Want To Play A Grandmother

Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai fame Parul Chauhan recently opened up about her decision to quit her last show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress shared that she was already playing the mother of the lead of the show then, Mohsin Khan, who was just six months younger than her. However, she stated that she wasn’t prepared to play a grandmother on screen yet.

Parul told ETimes TV, “I was okay playing a mother to him but then there were plans of a leap in the show, and I would have played a grandmother to his kids. As luck would have it, I was getting married in real life at the same time. At that time, I didn’t want to play a grandmother on screen. I take decisions where I do not have to regret them later. So, I don’t regret quitting the show when my character was doing well.”

On the professional front, the actress is now gearing up to return to the screen after a gap of three years. She was recently seen promoting her show Dharm Yoddha Garud in the city. Chauhan, who hails from Lakhimpur, plays Kadru in the show and was quite happy to be in her favourite city Lucknow.

She shared, “My family recently shifted from Lakhimpur to Lucknow. I have many memories of this city like shopping at Chowk, eating makkhan-malai during winters, etc. In fact, since the other cast of the show was also travelling with me, I acted like a tourist guide for them. Apart from the yummy biryani, I also made them try the famous Sharma Ki Chai and Bajpai ki Kachori. We also went to Hathi Park and made a few reels for our social media handles. I took everyone shopping and we bought a few chikan kurtas too.”

For the unversed, Parul played the role of Suwarna - Kartik's mother and Naira's mother-in-law on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress surprised the viewers by quitting the show in January 2019. She was replaced Saat Phere on the Star Plus.