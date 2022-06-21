Pavitra Punia Pens Lovely Note For BF Eijaz Khan; Says ‘The Most Hardworking And Efficient Man’

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan have been dating each other for quite a long time now. The duo met in the Bigg Boss 14 house, and after some heated arguments inside the house, they eventually landed up falling in love with each other. After the show, Pavitra and Eijaz were often spotted together at various places in the city. On the other hand, the lovely duo also shares their amazing romantic pictures on social media.

Recently, Baalveer actress Pavitra Punia got emotional and penned a lovely post for her actor-beau Eijaz Khan. She shared a bunch of pictures with Eijaz on Instagram and captioned the post as, "My Rock ♾ love of my life The only person I look upto after my father. The most generous person I have ever met in my life till now. The most hardworking and efficient man. The toughest to the softest. I love you baby. #pavijaz."

Well, in the above post, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia can be seen getting cosy with each other. Eijaz looked dapper in a casual black t-shirt and white pants. On the other hand, Pavitra looked hot in a black cut-out detailed dress with white lace-up heels and a shimmery clutch. In one of the pictures, Eijaz can be seen holding Pavitra in his arms.

We must say, they indeed give major couple goals to their fans. Ever since Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia started dating each other, their fans are eager to know about their marriage plans. Let us tell you, the couple has already informed their fans earlier that they are taking time to explore their relationship more before deciding on their marriage.

Talking about the couple, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have worked in several popular TV shows. For the unversed, Eijaz has also featured in Bollywood movies such as Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Kuch Na Kaho and so on.