Pavitra Punia Reveals Why Eijaz Khan And Her Marriage Is Getting Delayed

TV actors Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan have been dating each other for quite a long time now. They met in Bigg Boss 14 house for the first time and after sharing some bitter-sweet moments inside the house, they fell in love with each other. Ever since they started dating each other, their fans are eager to know about their marriage.

Let us tell you, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are reportedly living together. Amidst all, Pavitra recently had a candid chat with ETimes TV where she revealed why her wedding with Eijaz is getting delayed. While explaining the reason behind it, the Baalveer Returns actress said that they are as good as married. She said that they have been planning to get married but due to a tight work schedule, they could make it happen.

Pavitra Punia also hinted that they could tie the knot this year. She said, "Everyone is always asking us about our marriage but honestly, we are as good as married. When you have lived with someone for a long, you stop looking at each other as a boyfriend and girlfriend. But, when we will officially announce ourselves as husband and wife in a ceremony, is not in our hands. We have been planning since last year that we will do it this year and this year also we are planning it will be this year. Our wedding will be very instant because we have such packed lives. We are trying hard to figure out where to fit our marriage into our schedule! Marriage is a very big thing for both of us. We don't want to get married by taking three days off and resume work. We want to enjoy the phase where we can indulge and feel the butterflies in our stomachs that, oh my god! We did it! As a couple, we are featuring in a project together though we get many offers, we don't like too many of them. We have a lot of professional integrity and want to work where we give each other equal respect."

Talking about Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, they often share their mushy pictures and videos on their respective social media handles. Pavijaz fans can't wait to see them as husband and wife. Stay tuned for more updates!