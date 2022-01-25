Pavitra Punia Wants Tejasswi Prakash Or Karan Kundrra To Win Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15's finale is nearing. Not just fans, but even celebrities are vouching for their favourite contestants to win the trophy. Recently, Amurta Khanvilkar came out in support of Tejasswi Prakashi, who is one of the strong contestants in the house, and now, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Pavitra Punia wants either Tejaasswi or Karan to win the show.

Pavitra feels that Tejasswi speaks her heart out. Although she speaks her mind, people feel that she is playing games.

The actress was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I'm supporting Tejasswi all the way, because I believe that she is the woman who speaks her heart out. Whatever it is, she speaks her mind but to people, it sounds like she is playing games. But I think that the house is such that you have to play games, it just depends on if you are playing the game with your heart or your head. And I sympathise more with people who cry a lot because I understand that people who cry are really very clean hearted and they cannot take rubbish from anyone. They cannot take shit from anyone and take on false accusations. They cannot handle betrayal, they cannot handle something that is not sensitive as they are very sensitive towards everything."

She feels that she cries on every incident because she is playing from heart, which is the reason she is supporting Teja.

She added, "She cries on every little incidence and I can totally relate with her because I have felt the same way in that house when I used to fight and do anything, because I was playing in that house from my heart. So I can totally relate with her that if she's playing also, she is playing from her heart and that is the reason I'm supporting Teja."

Amruta Khanvilkar Wants Tejasswi Prakash To Win Bigg Boss 15; Calls Her A Game Player

Arshi Khan Expresses Her Views On Tejasswi & Karan's Relationship; Refuses To Comment On Rakhi Sawant's Game

Pavitra concluded by saying that she wants Teja to win Bigg Boss 15 and if not her she would like to see Karan Kundrra win the show. However, she said that she is standing majorly for Teja, and wished her the best!