Pavitra Rishta 2 S2 Trailer Looks Promising: Ankita & Shaheer Are Back To Win Hearts; Vivek Dahiya Joins

Pavitra Rishta that starred Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles, was one of the most popular shows on television. The makers of the show came up with the web series, Pavitra Rishta 2.0 and introduced new Manav, Shaheer Sheikh. The actor surprisingly won hearts and people loved him as Manav. Season 2 is centred around Manav and Archana, and how their marriage, which was based on a sham, falls apart only for them to realise that their Pavitra Rishta was never bound by just vows and responsibilities. It was in fact woven with love and faith so strong that even destiny had to re-write its plan for them.

The latest trailer starts with where the previous season ended. Manav and Archana have moved on in their lives, but their love for each other has not changed! Co-incidentally, they join the same college. Post their education, they join work, Vivek Dahiya's character introduces Archana as Assistant Manager (car loans) and informs Manav that he has to report her.

As the time passes, Vivek Dahiya's character falls in love with Archana and proposes her, but she rejects him saying she loves Manav and joins café again. Later, the scene shifts to Manav's mother (Usha Nadkarni) telling Archana, how shattered Manav was after seeing Sachin's dead body and asking her if she can she make him (Manav) feel alive and if she has that power?This season's story is all about how they meet again and if they will reunite? The previous season was just a new version of the television show, but if we go by the trailer, this season looks fresh and promising. Fans do feel the same! Take a look at a few tweets!

Titli: This season is coming with a lot of freshness to Manav's character like completing his education in college to doing job in office but the innocence is constant!!!!

Birdie: Manv is back, Archana is back, baarish is back, pink umbrella the cupid of their love story is back.

@SweathaBkrishn: That Pain In His Eyes As Manav @Shaheer_S Going To Impress Us Again Waiting For The 2nd Season.

Shaheerness: Trailer looks so beautiful & Shaheer's emotions, emotions in every screen is just mind blowing❤.

Vasavi: Omg Omg Omg. This is totally unexpected. Fasten your seatbelts everyone, #ShaheerAsManav is finally back to conquer hearts. And the promo looks so promising. Just can't wait, release it already plz.

Beyond the mist: The trailer seems more appealing than it's previous season. Can't wait to watch!!

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande said, "Shooting for Pavitra Rishta is like coming home as Archana's character feels like second skin to me. This show changed my life back in the days and this time around too, it has proven extremely lucky for me as it has reinstated my faith in love, second chances and that 'It's never too late'. So, it gives me immense joy to announce that your favourite show is back with a new season, 8 fresh episodes, same old Archana-Manav chemistry and renewed drama. We hope that you feel the love we felt while shooting for this series."

Shaheer Sheikh said, "I was stepping into unknown shoes in the first season but the love from the fans made me realise that there is a Manav in me. Manav's innocence and relatability struck a chord with many hearts, and I hope that the viewers continue to love and accept him in the new season."