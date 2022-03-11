Pawandeep Rajan & Arunita Kanjilal In Legal Trouble; Here's Why!

Indian Idol 12 singers Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal land in legal trouble. According to Times Of India report, the two popular singers refused to shoot and promote the music album by M/s Octopus Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

As per the legal notice, Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association were approached by M/s Octopus Entertainment Pvt Ltd., wherein they informed that M/s Sony Pictures Network India Private Limited had signed an agreement with them for providing services of Pawandeep and Arunita. The duo was signed by their member for a romantic album of 20 songs.



The notice further claimed that the artists did not cooperate with the producer and Sony TV did not take any action against the singers, but instead supported them.

As per the leading daily's report, the notice read as, "Sony had agreed to provide services of both the artistes and the commitment was made before they became the winners of Indian Idol. Their member at great expense had announced the launch of the album at a press conference but the artistes did not cooperate with the producer after shooting for one song. First Arunita and after that Pawandeep stopped cooperating with the producer in shooting and for the promotion and release of the songs despite Sony's commitment."

The notice further read as, "When Sony was informed they did not take any action but instead were supportive of the artist and when IMPPA asked Sony for their comments, they refused to do so saying that this particular company of Sony was not a member of IMPPA but other companies of Sony were. They said this company only deals with producer members for matters of films,web series as well as serials."

Hence, IMPPA has requested them to ask the artists to perform for the album which they have committed to on behalf of the artists, and to ensure that no injustice is done with the producers.