Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli & Other Superstar Singer 2 Captains Earn Huge Amount Per Episode

Pawandeep Rajan

Pawandeep Rajan, who impressed audience with not just his singing skills, but also with other skills like playing several musical instruments, is seen as the captain in the second season of Superstar Singer. The Indian Idol 12 winner is apparently getting about Rs 45K per episode.

Arunita Kanjilal

The first runner-up of Indian Idol 12, Arunita Kanjilal will reunite with her co-contestants in Superstar Singer 2 as captain. She is apparently earning Rs 40K per episode.

Sayli Kamble

Sayli Kamble, the second runner-up of Indian Idol 12, is earning Rs 20-25K per episode on Superstar Singer 2.

Md Danish

The third runner-up of Indian Idol 12 Md Danish is receiving Rs 30k per episode for his work as captain in Sony TV's kids singing reality show.

Salman Ali

Salman Ali, winner of Indian Idol 10, is getting Rs 50k per episode on kids singing reality show.