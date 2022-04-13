Pawandeep Rajan Responds To Rumours Of His Link-Up With Arunita Kanjilal; Talks About Superstar Singer 2

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan and other contestants have been super busy post the singing reality show got over. Pawandeep has returned from Los Angeles tour and is all set for another show Superstar Singer 2, in which he will be seen as a captain. The young singer has also been in the news regarding his personal life as he is being linked to his ex co-contestant Arunita Kanjilal.

Recently, while talking to Times Of India, he responded to the rumours, spoke about Superstar Singer 2. He also shared how it is difficult to sustain the success one gets after winning a reality show.

About the rumours of his link-up with Arunita, Pawandeep clarified that they are just 'close friends', and both of them are young and got to do a lot of work, before even getting into relationship.

Pawandeep was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Arunita is very young and she has a lot to learn in her life before we think of being in a relationship. We are just close friends. Also, I am not that old and I too need to focus on my career right now. I am in a relationship with my music and nothing else."

About how it is difficult to sustain the success one gets after winning a reality show, he said, "I agree it is difficult to sustain the success you get from this platform. In the past many good singers have won shows and have moved on to doing other things. It is very difficult to digest the fame and name achieved after so much of hard work. But, all I can say, we can only continue making good music. That's the only way rather than focussing on sustaining the success."

Talking about Superstar Singer 2, the singer said that it is a huge responsibility and they are only trying their best and the rest will follow.

Pawandeep is also the brand ambassador of Uttarakahand. He concluded by saying that right now, he has to chalk out a proper plan and then work for the betterment of my state.