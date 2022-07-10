Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh Enter Wedlock, See Pics

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh finally entered wedlock. The famous actress and runner-up of the Lock Upp reality show tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend in a traditional ceremony which was held in Agra on July 9, Saturday. The wedding was attended by Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh's family members and close friends.

The actress looked simply gorgeous in her red bridal lehenga, which was paired with traditional Kundan ornaments and wedding choodas. Payal Rohatgi completed her look with simple, dewy makeup. The groom, Sangram Singh looked dashing in the off-white sherwani and trousers. He completed his look with a maroon layered chain and off-white safa.

It is a love marriage for Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh, who has been in a relationship for the last 12 years. The couple kickstarted the pre-wedding celebrations on Friday in Agra and treated their fans and followers with the pictures. Payal and Sangram even made headlines by visiting an ancient temple ahead of their wedding.