Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh Finalise Their Wedding Destination; Here’s Where They’ll Tie The Knot!

As we all know, Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh are all set to tie the knot on July 9. The couple is to have a destination wedding, and they were in search of a venue. And finally, after a long search, the soon-to-get-married couple has finally decided the venue to get married.

According to Bombay Times report, Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh will be tying the knot in Agra. Sangram informed the portal, "We were planning to host our wedding in Rajasthan or Payal's hometown, Ahmedabad. However, we have locked Agra as the venue. It's convenient for everyone, including my family in my hometown, Rohtak (Haryana). They will take around four hours to reach the destination."

Interestingly, Sangram Singh revealed that he met Payal Rohatgi for the first time in 2011 on a highway near Agra. While recalling his first meeting with Payal, the wrestler said that her car broke down on a highway. After seeing her, he had stopped his car and gave her a lift.

He said, "We exchanged phone numbers but never called each other. It was only towards the end of the reality show, Survivor India (2012), that we got talking. And now, we are going to be man and wife." Let us tell you, Sangram and Payal will be tying the knot in an intimate ceremony and they will host a grand reception party for their friends from the industry in Mumbai.

For the unversed, Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi dated each other for 12 years. They got engaged in 2014. When she was in Lock Upp, Sangram took a stand for his ladylove outside the jail. Fans are very excited to see their wedding pictures. Stay tuned for more updates!