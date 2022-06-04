Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh Share Details About Their Destination Wedding; Read Statements

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh are all set to get married on July 9, 2022 after dating for 12 years. The couple will be tying the knot in an intimate destination wedding. The duo is yet to decide the place as they are considering their family members' convenience as well. A month before their wedding, the couple recently had a candid conversation with ETimes TV, in which Sangram and Payal shared some interesting details about their wedding.

Sangram Singh revealed that they have not yet finalised the destination for their wedding. He said that they wanted to do a destination wedding in Rajasthan or Uttarakhand, however, that would be very difficult for their parents as they can't travel so much due to their age.

He further added that NCR would be the most convenient location for their families. They have already started searching for the venues and are likely to finalise the same in the next two days. If things don't work out in NCR, they will have the wedding in Ahmedabad, where Payal Rohatgi's family is based. Sangram also said, "There will be a small celebration at my village in Haryana. People there have been waiting for my marriage as much as my parents (laughs)!"

Payal Rohatgi also said that they will be throwing a grand reception party in Delhi and Mumbai for their friends. She wanted a traditional wedding with all reeti-riwaaz in the presence of their families. Payal said, "I think every woman wants to make her wedding day special and memorable in every way possible, and look her best. So, I want all traditions and rituals to be followed. I want to look pretty as it's going to be a life-long memory. I want to wear a lovely red outfit as I love bright colours and red is perfect for me. It will be a three-day celebration, and the wedding rituals will take place during the day on July 9."

Talking about Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh, they dated each other for 12 years. A few years ago, they got engaged in the presence of their family members. After their wedding date announcement, fans are eager to see them as bride and groom.