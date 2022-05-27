Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh To Have Destination Wedding On July 9; Details Inside

Here's good news for Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh fans! After a long wait, the lovebirds finally announced their wedding date. For the unversed, earlier reports stated that the duo would be tying the knot on July 21, 2022. However now, Sangram finally announced his wedding date and let us tell you, he is getting married to Payal Rohatgi on July 9.

Interestingly, the couple is all set to have a destination wedding. In an interview with ETimes TV, Payal Rohatgi's fiancé shared some details about their wedding. Sangram said, "I am both excited and nervous. We have been together for so long. Shaadi ek important aspect hai hamaari life ka and we hope to stay happy and blessed as we embark on a new journey together. Payal and I will get married on July 9. My mother and sister helped us finalise the date. We are currently in the process of zeroing in on the venue. We will have a destination wedding, which will be a low-key affair, either in Ahmedabad or Udaipur."

Sangram and Payal's wedding will be an intimate ceremony, and after that, they will be hosting a grand reception party for their friends in Mumbai. The duo has been dating each other for the past 12 years now. They got engaged in 2014, however, they couldn't get married earlier due to several reasons.

While revealing the reason behind their delay in marriage, Sangram Singh said, "The plan had to be suspended twice because we suffered the loss of our dear ones. I always knew that I wouldn't get a partner like Payal and it was only a matter of time before we got married. Neither Payal nor her family has ever forced me to take the plunge."

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh have given major relationship goals to their fans. They always supported each other during their tough times. Now, since they are getting married soon, their fans are very excited to see them as bride and groom.