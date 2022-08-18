Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh To Host A Grand Reception In Mumbai On August 27: Report

One of the most adorable couples in the tinsel town, actress Payal Rohatgi and wrestler Sangram Singh got married last month in Agra in the presence of their close family members. And now, post their wedding, the couple has been sharing several pictures from their intimate wedding. Interestingly, they have so far hosted two receptions in Delhi and Ahmedabad for their relatives.

And now, Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh are all set to host their third reception in Mumbai for their friends from the industry. Sources informed ETimes TV that the couple will host their grand reception in Mumbai on August 27.

Well, ever since the news came out, fans can't keep calm to see the celebrities in their stylish avatar at the reception of Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh. In an interview with the same portal, Sangram said, "Marriage is a very beautiful experience. you are rich in every sense. We are no more two people, we are one, now. Payal is at peace now. We don't argue over small things, we have become mature as individuals. Now we look forward to holding hands and living our life together as one. And we need all your blessings."

Talking about the couple, Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh met in the show Survivor India. They got engaged in 2014, and after her appearance in Lock Upp as a contestant, the couple decided to get married in 2022 after dating each other for 12 years.