Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh Host Grand Reception In Ahmedabad, Couple Dazzle In Stunning Outfits, SEE PICS

After tying the knot on July 9, Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi recently hosted another wedding reception for their family members and friends in Ahmedabad. The actress took to her social media account to share some pictures from the function. She looked stunning in a dark green lehenga and Sangram complemented her in a blue tuxedo.

The duo even got romantic as they posed for the camera and cut a delicious cake at their reception. The lavish reception bash took place on July 31, 2022, Payal gave a sneak peek of the reception party on her IG account and penned a note in the caption, which can be read as: “Medicines can cure diseases but only Doctors can cure patients.” Check out the post here

It must be noted that Payal And Sangram tied the knot in Agra after dating each other for over a decade. The couple first hosted a grand wedding reception for their friends and industry colleagues in New Delhi on July 14. The aforementioned Ahmedabad function happens to be their second reception party.

In an earlier interview with News 18, Payal said, “I always knew that if I have to settle, I have to settle with him and I think he also knew it. It was just that we were waiting to take that plunge.”

On the professional front, the actress was recently seen as a contestant on Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp. She emerged as the first runner on the reality show.